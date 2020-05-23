Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.