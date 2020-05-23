Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Aegis from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 298.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 112,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.05. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.43%. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.