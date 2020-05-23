Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of ESTC traded up $7.02 on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. 3,163,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $717,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,239. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

