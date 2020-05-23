Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.77. Electronic Arts reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $359,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

