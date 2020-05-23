Elitium (EUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,083.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Elitium has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $95,083.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00010329 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.02099904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

