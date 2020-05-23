Ellaism (ELLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $19,551.11 and $15.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.02262544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.