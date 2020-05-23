Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,253. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $101.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,178,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

