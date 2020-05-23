Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

