Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 425 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,179,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 601,057 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 520,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 1,981,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,607. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

