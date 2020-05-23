Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,228,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,516,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,281,908. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.