Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,484,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $276.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

