Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. 5,505,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,435,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.