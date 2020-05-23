Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,755. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.