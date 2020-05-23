Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $114.55. 846,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.