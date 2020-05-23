Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.74. 1,442,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,895. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

