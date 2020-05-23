Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,072,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after buying an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.