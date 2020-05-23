Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.