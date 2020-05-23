Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,751 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,709,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,694 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

ECL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $200.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

