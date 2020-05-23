Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.93. 941,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

