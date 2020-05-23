Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,066,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 193,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 351,812 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after buying an additional 190,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of MLNX remained flat at $$124.89 during trading hours on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

