Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $158.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.