Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,015 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for about 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Stag Industrial worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 668,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,017. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

