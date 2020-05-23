Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 3.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,851,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.81. 730,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

