Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 3.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Universal Display worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.85. The company had a trading volume of 309,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

