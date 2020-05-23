Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,561,714 shares of company stock worth $11,743,190. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

