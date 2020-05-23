Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 14,230,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 6,698,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,923. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,392,282 shares of company stock valued at $917,236,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.