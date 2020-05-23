Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 955,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

