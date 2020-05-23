Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Esquire Financial an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ESQ. ValuEngine downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

ESQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. 44,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca acquired 4,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $61,960.00. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 2,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $145,460. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.