Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $178.20. 1,031,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

