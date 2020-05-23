Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.21 million and $42,040.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.02257526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,793,142 coins and its circulating supply is 169,763,730 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

