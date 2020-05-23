Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $67.00 at Roth Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,011. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,336,028. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

