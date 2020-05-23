Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is Private Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 427.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 1.7% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 266,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

