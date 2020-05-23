Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 265,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,254. Evertec has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.