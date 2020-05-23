Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 3,299,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

