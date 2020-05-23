Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $25,875.90

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a market capitalization of $25,875.90 and $2,105.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,177.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.02255370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.15 or 0.02551387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00479031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00694107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00071179 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00513498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 551,561 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

