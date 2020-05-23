Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $101.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 3,468,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.