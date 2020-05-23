Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $84.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

