Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,965. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.