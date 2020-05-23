Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,660. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 522,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.