Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $330.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $344.44 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $323.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 522,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.8% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $3,381,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $106,201,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

