Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $330.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $344.44 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $323.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 522,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.8% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $3,381,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $106,201,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.