Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 818,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

