Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in May

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 43,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

