Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is AMS Capital Ltda’s 4th Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 5.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $233.16. 14,094,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

