Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.6% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.91. 33,593,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,353,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $237.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.