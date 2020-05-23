Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.06, but opened at $231.39. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 19,915,137 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

