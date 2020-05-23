Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 97,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.01. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Fanhua had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanhua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

