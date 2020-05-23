Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,131,000 after buying an additional 604,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 261.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

