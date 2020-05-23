Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 161,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,153. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

