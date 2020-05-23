First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 231 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Insiders have purchased 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 714,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

