Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.26. 1,483,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

